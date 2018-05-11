“Back In 5” campaign launch in Tipperary

Able bodied motorists in Tipperary town will get a taste today of what its like for wheelchair users trying to find a parking space.

The “Back in 5” parking campaign is aimed at inconsiderate motorists who illegally park in wheelchair accessible spaces.

It’s the work of the Tipperary branch of the Irish Wheelchair Association in partnership with the HSE’s Tipperary Gold Star initiative and the Tipp/Cashel Municipal District.

All too often those who need to use the wheelchair space find a car already parked there with a note in the windscreen saying “back in 5 minutes – gone for coffee or just gone to the bank”.

Ardfinnan man Brendan Ward from the Irish Wheelchair Association says these able-bodied motorists will get a taste of their own medicine on Main Street in Tipp Town later.