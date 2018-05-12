‘Back in 5’ campaign highlights need for accessible parking

The ‘Back in 5’ campaign highlighting the need for accessible parking bays to be kept for those with disabilities was met with positivity on the streets of Tipperary town yesterday.

The Irish Wheelchair Association, in partnership with the HSE’s Gold Star initiative, and Cashel/Tipperary municipal council was designed to highlight the abuse of disabled parking spaces.

The group parked wheelchairs in regular parking spaces with notes pinned to the back saying ‘back in 5 minutes’.

Paul Cunningham from Ardfinnan, is a service user with the Irish Wheelchair Association.

He attended the campaign in Tipperary town, and explained why he got involved…