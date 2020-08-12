Baby Saoirse not prepared to wait for hospital delivery

A Tipperary couple is celebrating after delivering their new born baby in the front seat of their car.

Breda Devitt and Owen Houlihan were just 10 kilometres away from South Tipp General Hospital on Sunday morning when the head of the baby started to appear.

The couple pulled in to the hard shoulder where Breda delivered baby Saoirse in the Toyota Avensis.

Owen says mother and baby are both doing fine, but admits he was put out of his comfort zone while delivering the baby without any medical help.

“It would take half an hour for them to come like – we were 10 kilometres away.

“If you were stuck in the situation – like I’m scared of needles and the dentist – but when you’re in that situation it just comes to you. You have to do what you have to do.”