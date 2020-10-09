Axing of VRT exemption for disabled drivers criticised

The government is being criticised for the decision to end a number of allowances for disabled drivers.

Up to now they had been allowed a rebate on VRT when purchasing a new car as well as being exempt from motor tax and toll fees.

Thurles man Austin Broderick – who had a leg amputated two years ago – says the decision to suspend these allowances due to a court challenge has been kept very quiet.

“Hundreds and thousands of people that have a disability that can’t afford to forfeit €15,000 – it’s crazy and not one word from anybody about it.”

“This happened 3 or 4 days ago and not a word from any of the politicians about it and I think this is a scandal because if you can’t get into your car and get out of the house you’re lost completely.”