Axa in Clonmel to close in November

Axa in Clonmel is to close in November.

Staff at the Parnell street branch were told of the decision at a special meeting yesterday.

Axa say they have made the decision to close the branch as part of an overall restructuring of the Company and will instead focus on their online division.

Last July, Axa announced that it would be shutting 40% of its branches nationwide with the loss of over 100 jobs.

But Tipperary Councillor Richie Molloy says the decision to close in Clonmel should be reversed by AXA immediately.

He says not everyone can buy insurance online especially the elderly and it is an unfortunate decision, given the Clonmel Branch has a lot of walk in Customers.

He’s called on the people of Clonmel to make their feelings known, in a bid to stop the closure.