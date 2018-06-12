Arrests made in relation thefts in South Tipp

A number of arrests have been made in connection with a series of thefts in the South Tipperary area.

Five people were taken into custody in an operation carried out by Clonmel Gardaí.

The arrests were made in the Kilkenny city area yesterday morning.

Three women, a man and a juvenile were taken into custody during the operation which was headed up by Gardaí from Clonmel.

They were questioned in connection with series of thefts which had occurred over the last number of months around South Tipperary while a number also took place in County Waterford.

The thefts were from filling stations, shops, chemists and supermarkets.

32 year old John Carthy with an address at 49 St Kieran’s Crescent, Kilkenny appeared before Cashel District Court yesterday on two charges of theft as well as an outstanding bench warrant – he was released on bail.

Bridget Carthy – aged 25 – of The Wetlands, Kilkenny also appeared in court on one count of theft and two outstanding bench warrants. She was also released on bail.

Two other women are due before Clonmel District Court today – one of them is charged with 9 counts of theft and the other with 8.

A juvenile who was also among those arrested has been released pending a file to the National Juvenile Office.