Arrests made following the discovery of a grow house in County Tipperary

Two men have been arrested following the discovery of a grow house in County Tipperary.

They have been charged under the Drug Trafficking Act and are due to appear in court at a later date.

Gardaí executed a search warrant at a house in Mullinahone on Monday evening last at around 7 o’clock.

During the search of the premises they seized approximately 52,000 Euro worth of suspected cannabis plants and cannabis herb.

The Gardaí from the Kilkenny/Carlow Division seized 60 suspected cannabis plants worth an estimated 48,000 euro and cannabis herb worth in the region of 4,000 euro.

The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

Two men in their 40s were arrested at the scene and brought to Kilkenny Garda Station where they were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act.

They have since been charged to appear before the courts at a later date.