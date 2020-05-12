Arrest made as €60,000 worth of cocaine seized in Tipperary

A man in his 50s has been arrested after €60,000 of suspected cocaine was seized in Tipperary.

As part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the Mullinahone, Drangan and Ballingarry areas of Co Tipperary, Gardai from the Clonmel District Drugs unit seized the drugs at an outdoor location between Mullinahone and Ballingarry yesterday.

A follow-up search was then carried out at a house in Drangan Village this afternoon and a weighing scales, a vacuum packing machine, bags and other drug paraphernalia were found.

A man in his 50s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.