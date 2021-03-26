Arrest after contents of septic tanks were dumped on a public road in Tipp

A man has been arrested in connection with the disposal of contents from septic tanks along part of the R639 between Cahir and Cashel.

Gardaí received reports of raw sewage being dumped along a three or four kilometre stretch of the road on March 10th last.

The stretch of road in question is said to be close to a school and is popular with walkers and cyclists.

Sgt Ray Moloney of Cahir Garda Station says a man in his 60s was taken into custody yesterday following an operation which led to the identification of a suspect tractor and slurry tanker.

“He was arrested and detained at Cahir Garda Station and a file is currently being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.”

“Tipperary County Council officials and scientists attended the scene and established that the contents was of a human nature and it emanated from septic tanks.”

“It’s a very serious breach of the Waste Management Act of 1996 without even going into the seriousness for human and animal health.”