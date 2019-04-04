Arrest over attempted abduction in Tipperary

Gardaí investigating two assaults in Clonmel including an attempted abduction have arrested a man in his 30s.

In the first incident, a man in his 20s was assaulted by a man at Wilderness Grove, Clonmel in Clonmel at around 9 pm last night.

The victim received hospital treatment following the attack.

Then a short time later at 9.15 there was an attempted abduction of a woman in her 20s on the Western Road in the town between the roundabout at St Lukes and the turnoff for the Glenconnor Garden Centre.

She was uninjured but was said to be deeply shaken by the incident.

The alleged attacker left the scene in a silver hatchback car.

This evening a man in his 30’s was arrested in Tipperary in connection with the incidents and is being detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act,

He can be held in custody for up to 24 hours.

Gardai are continuing to appeal to anyone with information about these incidents to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640.