Arrabawn development will put Nenagh on world stage

The CEO of Arrabawn says that the multi million euro investment planned for its Nenagh plant, will ensure it can compete on a Global stage.

The 30 million euro investment is the largest investment programme ever undertaken by Aarrabawn and will result in the creation of up to 20 new jobs.

The investment will also see a change to the entrance of the facility, which will hopefullt alleviate traffic congestion problems on Kenyon street and Stafford street.

The plans include plant extension, which will increase production capacity by 50%.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan, says the company continues to grow