Area around Knockavilla NS to be made safer

Tipperary County Council will be assessing the area around Knockavilla National School in the coming weeks to see if safety improvements can be made.

Issues were raised about the Dundrum school at yesterday’s municipal district meeting in Tipperary town, where councillors called for traffic calming measures.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Roger Kennedy told Tipp FM News traffic moves very quickly past the school and this needs to be addressed.

Fine Gael Councillor Declan Burgess also said the footpath needs work, as well as other measures to make it safer outside the school.