Archbishop of Cashel & Emly renews public appeal for adherence to funeral restrictions

The Archbishop of Cashel and Emly is renewing an appeal to the public to adhere to the Covid-19 restrictions on funerals.

Under Level 5 restrictions, such gatherings are limited to just 10 people and there have been many reports of funerals exceeding that limit.

A meeting of seven Bishops in Munster earlier this week highlighted the importance of limiting funeral attendances, avoiding outdoor congregations or wakes, among other issues.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly has acknowledged the emotional toll on people who are missing the funerals of loved ones:

“It really is difficult to ask people to not have more than 10 people in the church, when we as a community and group of families together, we love being together at the time of a funeral. But we felt it was the best thing to do at the moment.”