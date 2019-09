The Aras Foilin support group in Nenagh are holding an Open Day on Monday.

The center closed briefly just over 12 months ago but has been operating since last July thanks to the help of local volunteers.

Aras Foilin is a peer support center for people under the care of mental health services, those living with mental illness or the people supporting them.

The open day will run from 11-2 pm tomorrow and co-ordinator Claire Flynn says there are many reasons why someone may need support.