Approach to woman in Clonmel treated as suspicious

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to an incident in Clonmel on Monday evening last.

A woman was walking from the Poppyfields Retails Park towards Connolly Park when the driver of a black car began beeping his car horn and tried to get her to come over to him.

The woman ignored him and continued walking but he went on to make another attempt to get her to approach the car.

Superintendent Willie Leahy from Clonmel Garda Station says they are treating the incident as suspicious.

“We’re anxious for two women who were walking in the area at approximately 8pm who came to the woman’s assistance to make contact with Clonmel Gardaí.”

“Also to the individual who was driving the car – if it was a genuine case where he was stopping to speak to the woman for whatever reason we’d also like him to contact Clonmel Garda station on 052 6177640.”