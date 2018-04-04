Applications received for Government backed mortgage scheme

People earning more than 35 thousand euro per year are the squeezed middle in Ireland.

That’s according to Councillor Seamie Morris who has called for more affordable rental schemes for people in Tipperary.

The local authority responded by informing the North Tipp Independent councillor that people have already begun applying of the new Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan.

Applications have been received by Tipperary County Council for the government-backed mortgage for first-time buyers after it was rolled out on February 1st this year.

Director of Housing Clare Curley says the scheme is very beneficial for some