Application to be submitted for Technological University status for LIT and Athlone IT

Technological University status for LIT and Athlone IT is now a big step closer.

Tipperary Deputy Michael Lowry says that agreements have been reached on all key elements.

The Tech University status would include LIT’s campuses in both Thurles and Clonmel.

A formal application is to be submitted to the Higher Education Authority in the coming weeks.

Speaking to Tipp FM News says it’s very good news:

“This is as a result of extensive consultation and comprehensive interaction between all the parties, including the trade unions.

“Minister Simon Harris has informed me that this initiative is welcome and is in line with government third level educational policy.

“So, it opens up a new opportunity in Tipperary for education, for business development, and giving a huge potential for job creation.”

Deputy Lowry says a Technological University in the region will have huge benefits:

“In Thurles and Clonmel, it’s great news for those two campuses. The emphasis in this new creation, this new Technological University, will be on research, innovation and science.

“An interesting comment that I heard on the radio last week, was when Regeneron announced their jobs for Limerick. They said that 20% of the Quality Control department was filled with graduates from LIT.

“So, it emphasises the importance of technological graduates coming through.”