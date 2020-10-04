Application lodged for significant housing developments in Cashel

Planning applications have been lodged for two significant housing developments in Cashel.
However, one has been deemed invalid by the local planning authority.
Plans for a development at Limetree Grove in Cashel have been deemed invalid by Tipperary County Council.
David and Dermot Delany had sought permission to construct 35 houses there – it’s anticipated a revised planning application will be lodged.
Meanwhile JSF Property Holding Ltd have submitted proposals for a major scheme for Wallers Lot & Hughes Lot in the town.
It’s the first phase of a three phase residential development which will include the demolition of an existing dwelling, stables and outbuildings.
If approved these would be replaced with 81 dwellings comprising of apartments, terraced, semi-detached and detached houses.
A total of 8 apartments are proposed and 73 houses in the application from the Carrick on Suir based developers.
Access to the development would be via a new access road from the Clonmel Road.
A decision is due from Tipperary County Council by November 19th.