Appeal for witnesses to Clonmel robbery & assault

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a robbery and assault in Clonmel yesterday evening.

Two youths were walking in the Old Bridge area between 4-5pm when they were assaulted by another group of young people and had some of their possessions stolen.

The victims received minor injuries but didn’t require hospital treatment.

No arrests have been made so far and Gardaí are seeking witnesses including road users in the area who may have camera footage.

Clonmel Garda Station can be contacted on 052 6177640.