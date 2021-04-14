Appeal for witnesses to Carrick tragedy

Gardaí are continuing their investigations into the death of a child in Carrick on Suir yesterday.

The 3 year old girl died from injuries after she was struck by a bus in the Castle Heights estate in the town shortly after 4 o’clock.

The bus driver was treated at the scene by emergency services.

Superintendent Willie Leahy from Clonmel Garda station has passed on his condolences to the family and all involved in the tragedy.

“We’ve carried out house to house enquiries in the estate but I’m conscious that it’s a big estate and a lot of people could have been frequenting that estate that aren’t from that area and I would appeal to them that if we haven’t met them and if they were in the Castle Heights area yesterday between 4 and 4.30 to make contact with us here at Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640.