Appeal for witnesses after car strikes multiple vehicles in Clonmel traffic

Gardaí in Clonmel are appealing for witnesses after multiple vehicles were damaged by a car performing dangerous maneuvers this evening.

Gardaí say the black car damaged multiple other cars in a line of traffic on the bypass between the Cashel Rd and Fethard Rd roundabouts shortly after 4pm.

The car was then driven in the direction of the hospital, where it performed another serious of dangerous maneuvers in the Toberaheena area.

Any witnesses, particularly those with dashcam footage, are asked to come forward to Clonmel Garda Station on (052) 6177640.