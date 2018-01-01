Appeal for unwanted gifts to be donated to charity

A charity group in Tipperary is calling for people to donate their unwanted clothes and gifts this Christmas.

Enable Ireland have 2 charity shops in the Premier county which generate funds to support disability services for children and adults.

The shops completely rely on public and corporate donations for their stores and they anticipate low levels of stock in January following the festive season.

CONTINUE READING BELOW

Marian Nugent of the Clonmel store says unwanted items will go to a good cause: