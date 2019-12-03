Appeal for return of statues head in Thurles

There is a renewed appeal for information on a statue that was decapitated in Thurles earlier this year.

The statue of Archbishop Patrick Leahy, which stands outside the Cathedral of the Assumption in Thurles, was vandalised in June and the head was stolen.

Despite their efforts, Gardaí have failed to identify a definite line of inquiry.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Archbishop of Cashel and Emly Dr Kieran O’Reilly appealed to the public for information in the hopes of locating the head of the statue.

The Archbishop thinks that due to the sheer size of the statue more than one person was involved and somebody may have seen something at the time or since.