Tipperary County Council’s decision to grant planning permission for a development in Tipp Town has been challenged.

Dolent Properties were given the green light last month for two 2-storey apartment blocks made up of five 2-bed apartments, six 1-bed apartments and a ground floor commercial unit.

A third-party appeal has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanala which is due to rule on the matter in early June.