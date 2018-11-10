Appeal lodged against proposed Thurles healthcare centre

An appeal has been lodged against the granting of planning permission for a healthcare centre in Thurles.

Tipperary County Council granted permission to Dublin based Action Enterprises Ltd in October for the development on Mitchel Street.

The construction of the Community Primary Healthcare Centre would have entailed the alteration and partial demolition of two buildings on the street, both of which are protected structures.

A number of submissions and observations were lodged with the local authority during the planning process – one of these has now taken their opposition to An Bord Pleanala.