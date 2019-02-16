Appeal lodged against Nenagh housing development

An appeal has been lodged against plans for a housing development in Nenagh.

Tipperary County Council had granted approval for the works at Springfort.

The proposals from County Limerick based Singland Homes Ltd would see further houses built in the existing Springfort Meadows estate in Nenagh.

The plans are for 22 houses – made up of 4 and 2 bedroom units.

A number of submissions were made to Tipperary County Council in relation to the development – among the issues raised were the disruption the works would cause for existing residents including health & safety fears due to construction.

Concerns were also expressed about increased traffic when the project was complete along with parking issues should the houses be sold to “buy-to-let” landlords.

Tipperary County Council’s planning department decided to grant conditional approval for the houses – this has now been appealed to An Bord Pleanala who are due to rule on the matter by June 10th next.