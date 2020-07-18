Appeal issued after family dog stolen from Cappawhite, Tipperary last night

An appeal is being issued for information after a family dog was stolen from Cappawhite last night.

9-year-old brown and white springer spaniel, Molly, was taken from outside her home.

The owners say she is microchipped and has a red collar with her name.

Local councillor and neighbour, Mary Hanna Hourigan says they fear she will be sent to England, which is happening more and more regularly now.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, she says the family are devastated:

“Molly is a very quiet, timid and shy dog. She was a rescue dog. Ciara let them out last night just to go to the bathroom – it was still kind of bright.

“Then she went to bring them back in, as she would and they’d go into their basket and lie down and go to bed. But Molly, unfortunately, was gone.

“We’re absolutely certain she’s been stolen or lifted. She’s microchipped and neutered and in poor health so she’s no good for breeding. She’s not worth anything to anybody but themselves.

“There is a reward offered if someone can find her.”

Councillor Hanna Hourigan says the theft of dogs has really become a massive issue in Ireland as far as she can see. And many of the animals are being taken across the Irish Sea:

“It’s a huge business. It’s a new business here in Ireland. In the UK, because a law came in to stop breeding small, cute-type dogs, what they’re doing is they have people in Ireland now just snatching dogs at random.

“It’s a full-time career. They’re just driving around in vans. They’re watching dogs everywhere – in every village, in every country town in Ireland and they’re actually putting up ribbons to mark where there are animals.

“They’re going up to people walking in the woods or wherever they’re walking – if they’re on their own with the dog on a lead, they’ll come up to you, cut the lead, snatch the dog and run.”

Anyone with information on Molly’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station or 085 1127069 or 086 8040561.