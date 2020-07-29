Appeal for information in relation to death of Thurles man

Gardaí in Thurles are appealing for information following the death of a man earlier this week.

Emergency services were called to a house in the An Grianán estate in Killenaule on Sunday evening

When Gardai and ambulance personnel arrived at the house in Killenaule they found a man with what was described as a significant injury to his arm.

The man was treated in hospital for his injuries but later left the hospital.

At 12.30am that night he was found on foot on the M8 near Junction 6 Horse & Jockey. Gardaí removed the man for his own safety and brought him to the Chapelfield Estate in Urlingford, County Kilkenny. The Gardaí left the scene when he was observed at the front door of the house.

Just before 12.50am a report was received of an incident at a house in the estate – Gardaí and ambulance crews responded and the man was brought to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny where he later died.

Gardaí in Thurles are appealing for information from any members of the public who were in the An Grianán area of Killenaule on Sunday afternoon. They are particularly anxious to speak to any person who attended the house with the man and his friends over the course of the afternoon.

They would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen the man on the M8 motorway near the Horse and Jockey junction on the Northbound carriageway between midnight and 12.45am on the Monday morning.

Also any person who was in the vicinity of Chapelfield Estate in Urlingford between 1am and 3.30am that morning is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station 0504 25100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

A referal has also been made to the Garda watchdog GSOC.