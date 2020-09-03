Appeal For Information on Man Missing In Tipperary

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 31 year old Tipperary man who has been reported missing.

Anthony Mangan was last seen yesterday and there are concerns for his welfare.

31 year old Anthony Mangan has been missing from the Newcastle area of Co. Tipperary since yesterday.

Anthony is described as being 5’ 9 in height, of thin build with short black hair.

When last seen Anthony was wearing dark jeans and a dark hoodie.

He has access to an 08 C blue Peugeot 207 car.

Gardaí and Anthony’s family are very concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cahir Garda Station on 052 744 5630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.