Appeal for information on damage to artwork in Cahir

Vandals have attacked a wooden sculpture on a popular walkway in Cahir.

The Cahir Tidy Towns group have been working hard to add to the attractions of the walk.

However the timber wolf was removed from its position on the woodland walk in the vicinity of Cahir Castle at some point yesterday and left on the pathway.

It appears to have happened sometime between 4.30 and 6 o’clock last evening.

Many families use the walk during the current lockdown and anyone with information is asked to contact Cahir Garda station on 052 7445630.