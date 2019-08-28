Antisocial behaviour highlighted in Carrick on Suir

Gardai are set to increase patrols in Carrick on Suir after incidents of wanton vandalism and theft.

Residents in the Greenhill Village are complaining that wheelie bins are being set alight on a regular basis.

Local Sinn Féin representative David Dunne says the derelict site of Hazel Close and its surrounds has been attracting local kids since the downturn.

Speaking on Tipp Today Councillor Dunne said there is evidence of Class A drug use and that the levels of antisocial behaviour in the area need to be addressed.