Tipperary link to greyhounds found at Dublin Port

An investigation has been launched after 12 greyhounds which had apparently left Tipperary were found by Revenue officers at Dublin Port.

The dogs – which were bound for Spain – were in cages in a van with no access to food or water.

The Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals found that all 12 greyhounds were showing signs of dehydration with a number having high temperatures and minor injuries.

They also found paperwork which showed that the dogs originated from trainers in Tipperary, Cork, Kerry and Wexford.

It’s understood the dogs had been loaded onto the Spanish registered van at a facility in Tipperary before making its way to Dublin Port.

Nine of the 12 dogs had raced within the last month, one of them last raced in 2016 while there are no race records for the other two.

All of the greyhounds had pet passports and were permitted to travel from a legal point of view – however the customs officers stopped the van due to the cramped conditions.

The Irish Greyhound Board says it condemns any mistreatment of greyhounds in the highest possible terms and has launched an investigation into the discovery.

The case is also under investigation by Customs and the DSPCA who are currently caring for the dogs.