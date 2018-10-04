Tipperary animal rights group to protest outside the Dáil

Animal lovers and welfare groups in Tipperary will take their campaign to the streets of Dublin today.

Action for Animal Welfare Ireland is behind today’s peaceful protest rally outside the Dáil.

The Tipperary based group have been campaigning to highlight incidents of animal cruelty – particularly to horses – in the Premier County in recent months.

They are calling for the appointment of a horse warden in Tipperary for some time – with other groups across the country echoing their views.

The issue of horse welfare gained nationwide attention last December when a number of dead animals were discovered in a field at Knocklofty outside Clonmel along with badly malnourished horses.

This has been repeated across the county since then with other horses found dead or badly treated in Clonmel, Roscrea and Newport.

The group organised a rally in Clonmel last March which attracted around 300 people.

This afternoon between 2 and 4 o’clock they’ll be hoping for even larger numbers as they take their campaign to the gates of Leinster House.

Busses will be leaving from the Premier County this morning while others are planning on travelling from areas like Wicklow, Kildare, Limerick, and Laois.