Animal welfare groups in Tipperary have praised the Gardaí for their handling of an animal cruelty case this week.

A video was circulated on social media showing a group of men encouraging their dogs to attack a sheep.

Clonmel Gardaí are investigating, and are asking anyone with further information to contact them.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Ann Williamson of Action for Animal Welfare Ireland, said she hopes it’ll stop it happening again.