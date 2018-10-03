Tipp Animal Welfare groups horrified by latest attack on dogs

Concerns have been raised following the discovery of two seriously abused dogs within a few kilometres of each other in Tipperary.

A Saluki cross was found near Ballinure last month – on examination it was found he had been shot in the head.

A German Shepherd was discovered last week in the Laffans Bridge area – his skull had been broken after being struck with some kind of blunt instrument.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Gina Hetherington from PAWS Animal Rescue said the cases appear to be linked.

Both dogs have required extensive – and costly – treatment.

Despite getting a discounted charity rate from their vets, PAWS and the many other rescue groups in Tipperary face huge bills each month.

Gina says without voluntary contributions they couldn’t provide the service they do.