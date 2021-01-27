Tipp animal rescue groups back call for increased penalties for pet theft

A Dáil motion which calls for increased criminal penalties for pet thieves is being supported by local animal rescue services.

The Regional Group of TDs, which includes Michael Lowry, is seeking to stiffen the punishment as pets are still considered property akin to a mobile phone under current law.

At least 244 dogs were reported stolen last year across the country, a 16 percent increase on the year before.

Rosie from Haven Rescue near Roscrea, says that total is likely to underestimate the problem.

“I think even the amount of cases that aren’t being reported.”

“Everybody knows the farmer or the local fellow – you know his dog was there one day and he got up next morning and the dog wasn’t there so I think there’s a lot going unreported.”

“I think the numbers could actually be doubled if people were to properly report it.”