Thurles Gardaí trying to reunite pups with their owner

Gardaí are searching for the owners of two Jack Russell puppies seized in Thurles this week.

The animals were found by Gardaí on a routine patrol after they stopped a car on Jimmy Doyle Road on Wednesday evening at around 8.20.

Gardaí say the driver could give no explanation or provide documentation for the pups, which were noticed in the rear of the vehicle in a dog cage.

They have been named in the station as Ben and Kev, and a photo of them can be found on the Tipp FM website.

No arrests have been made so far, and investigations are continuing.

The owners of the puppies, or anybody with further information, are asked to contact Thurles Garda Station at 0504 25100.