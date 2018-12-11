Think twice before getting a puppy for Christmas

Families in Tipperary who are thinking of getting a puppy or dog at this time of year are being reminded that they’re not just for Christmas.

The holidays are a very busy time of year for families, meaning dogs won’t get the attention they need.

There are also many dangers around the house with a new puppy, including chocolate, certain plants, and alcohol.

However, founder of PAWS Animal Rescue in Mullinahone, Gina Hetherington, told Trudy Waters on Tipp Today this morning that Santa has a very good idea if kids do really want a dog.