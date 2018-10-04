TDs and Senators to join animal rights protest

Animal rights groups from Tipperary will join with fellow campaigners in Dublin this afternoon in a bid to end horse cruelty.

They will deliver a petition of over 11,000 signatures to the Dáil calling for a dedicated horse warden in Tipperary and every other county.

It comes as incidents of cruelty to horses continue across the Premier County.

This afternoon’s protest outside Leinster House is being organised by Tipperary based Action for Animal Welfare Ireland.

Clonmel Councillor Catherine Carey is among those travelling to Dublin for the march.