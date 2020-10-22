Swan rescued from busy Tipperary road

A local animal welfare group came to he aid of a swan on a busy road in South Tipp yesterday.

Gina Hetherington from PAWS animal rescue got a call from a member of the public at around 7 o’clock last evening about the young swan on the N24 between Cahir and Clonmel.

It’s understood the bird had been there for some time.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Gina says the swan appears to be in good form today.

“We’re taking the swan up to Kildare Animal Foundation and Wildlife Unit today and hopefully it’ll be fine and can be released again.”

“What the Guards reckon is that the shine on the road made the swan think it was a pond and it went down to land and went head first into the road leaving it shocked and stunned.”