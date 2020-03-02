Stolen dogs recovered in Tipperary

Gardaí in Clonmel have been looking after a dog which was one of four recovered on foot of a search warrant.

Three of them have been returned to their owners – they had apparently been stolen in Slane, County Meath on February 28th.

The search was part of an intelligence led operation – all of the dogs received veterinary assessments are were said to be uninjured and healthy.

Gardaí are now trying to trace the owner of a black and tan terrier which was one of the four dogs recovered.

They can be contacted on 052 6177640.