Seven Tipperary animal welfare groups approved for funding

They share a total of €94,000 from the €2.9 million national allocation announce by the Agriculture Minister.

The main beneficiary in the Premier County is Mullinahone based PAWS Animal Rescue who have been allocated €45,000.

Roscrea SPCA get €18,000 while Mo Chara Animal Rescue in Thurles have been earmarked for €14,000.

Minister Creed has approved €8,000 for Tipperary Friends Of Animals SPCA in Nenagh while €6,000 goes to Cappanagarrane Horse Rescue

Kilcash based Great Hounds in Need will welcome the €2,000 coming their way while The Haven Rescue in Roscrea get €1,000.