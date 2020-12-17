Seven Tipp animal rescue groups allocated much needed funding

Over €100,000 in State funding is to be allocated to animal welfare groups in Tipperary.

It’s part of a €3.2 million total funding announcement for the entire country which is the largest amount ever announced by the Department of Agriculture.

Seven organisations in Tipperary will benefit with PAWS Animal Rescue in Mullinahone receiving €48,500.

Roscrea SPCA is the next highest recipient with €20,000 followed by Mo Chara with €15,500.

Other organisations to receive funding are Tipperary Friends of Animals in Nenagh, Cappanagarrane Horse Rescue, The Haven Rescue in Clonmore and ‘Great Hounds in Need’ in Kilcash.

