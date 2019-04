Renewed calls have been made for an outright ban on sulky racing on the roads of Tipperary.

Councillor David Doran believes it’s only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured as a direct result of the act.

The issue was raised at this month’s meeting of Tipperary County Council – where his district colleague Councillor John Hogan called for facilities to be put in place to enable them to race.

However, David Doran believes it’s barbaric to anyone to likes animals.