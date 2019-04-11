Renewed calls for appointment of horse warden in Clonmel

Concerns have been raised that horses in a field near Clonmel could prove a major safety hazard.

A landowner in Knocklofty says 20 horses have effectively been dumped on his land.

He claims he has had jeeps driving around his land and is also afraid the animals will pose a danger to people.

Councillor Catherine Carey has been campaigning for the appointment of a horse warden – she says this latest in Knocklofty is part of a much bigger problem.

The land at Knocklofty is the same location where a number of horse carcasses were discovered in late 2017.

Councillor Catherine Carey says this latest case highlights the need for a dedicated horse warden in the county.