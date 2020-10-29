Reminder to look after pets during Halloween

Tipperary dog owners are being reminded to make sure their pet is kept safe during Halloween.

While there are no officials celebrations planned due to the Covid-19 restrictions the sound of fireworks being set off is all too familiar across the county in recent weeks.

ISPCA officer Alice Lacey says its vital that all pets and dogs in particular are in a secure place.

“What I would advise – and I know from having my own dogs at home as well – is keep them indoors. Especially at night time there are fireworks and bangers being set off especially in urban areas.”

“Dogs can get so skittish and are petrified of that noise that if there is any chance that they can escape from a garden they will – they’ll bolt.”