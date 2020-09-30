Puppies among 12 dogs seized by Gardaí in mid-Tipp

A number of dogs have been seized by Tipperary Gardaí as part of their ingoing dog theft awareness campaign.

Officers have been conducting checkpoints across the county in recent weeks in a bid to crack down on the illegal trade in dogs.

12 dogs were taken into care following an operation in the Templemore area under the Control of Dogs Act last evening.

These included 8 lurcher pups, a male and female lurcher, a terrier and a Chihuahua.

The pups were seized for suspected neglect as Gardaí were not satisfied with the care being given to them.

A full investigation is underway with further enquiries to be made about how the dogs were acquired.

Gardaí have thanked both Haven Rescue and the ISPCA for their assistance in yesterday’s operation.

For their part Haven Rescue say the dogs were seen by a vet last night and are currently being cared for in foster homes. Mammy lurcher has apparently been called Roisin and Daddy lurcher Ciaran in honour of the Gardaí that helped them last night.

Gardaí are reminding owners that one of the best ways to beat dog thieves is to make sure their pet is microchipped and also point out that it’s the law to do so.