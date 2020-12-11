“PAWS” before thinking about getting a dog for Christmas

The CEO of a Tipp-based animal rescue says it’s “crazy” to be considering dogs as a Christmas present.

Gina Hetherington of PAWS Animal Rescue in Mullinahone says they’re continuing to get requests for dogs in the lead up to Christmas, but insists they won’t be considering such requests other than exceptional circumstances.

She says it’s been a successful year for rehoming dogs, with 200 finding new families this year.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Gina was adamant however that they shouldn’t be considered as Christmas gifts.

“A lot of the message has got home to people but we are still getting phone calls every day from people looking for dogs as Christmas gifts….it’s not on.”

“Any reputable rescue centre is now closed for rehoming until after Christmas.”