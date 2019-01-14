North Tipp IFA dismiss Vegan billboards as propaganda

The head of the IFA in North Tipperary has branded as absolute nonsense the claims made on a series of Vegan billboards across the county.

Go Vegan World.com alleges that “dairy takes babies from their mothers” and that “humane milk is a myth” urging people to turn away from animal products.

The campaign has been highly controversial and particularly targeted in strong agricultural counties like Tipperary.

Speaking to Tipp FM’s Trudy Waters on a special Tipp Today report North Tipp IFA head Imelda Walsh has rejected the allegations as propaganda.