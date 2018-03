Plans for a march in Clonmel over the lack of a proper horse warden in Tipperary are gathering pace.

Members of the Action for Animal Welfare Ireland also want to raise awareness of the recent horrific incidents of dead horses found in a number of areas in South Tipperary.

The march is planned for Thursday March 29th.

Spokesperson Sue Walker told Fran Curry on Tipp Today earlier that they are determined to get the message across.